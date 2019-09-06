With tennis fans focused on the U.S. Open, which ends Sunday, Serena Williams and Roger Federer have gotten a lot of attention for defying Father Time. But away from the cameras, older amateurs also excel at the sport they love.

The U.S. Tennis Association reports that 62% of its 310,000 league players are 45 or older. That’s partly a matter of demographics; as baby boomers age, seniors make up more of the population. But it’s also a result of the boomers’ greater awareness, compared with previous generations, of the keys to aging gracefully.

“More adults are wanting to learn and get better as they get older,” said Joanne Wallen, the association’s director of adult competitive play.

Older tennis players from around the country were asked to serve up their longevity secrets. Their lessons for body, mind and soul transcend tennis to other sports and overall health. Here’s a sampling:

Keep a 1:1 ratio between hours spent on the court and lower-impact, joint-friendly exercise and therapy. On the days that Henry Forster, 57, isn’t playing tennis, the Maryland resident swims, rides an exercise bike and does yoga. He stretches 20 minutes every day and watches his calories.

Too much tennis and “my body wouldn’t put up with it,” he said. Remaining mostly injury-free has enabled him to work on his technique, and that improved skill set helps offset the step he’s lost athletically since his younger days. Asked how he and his contemporaries feel about excelling in their 50s, he said, “We kind of live for it.”

Find a good recovery routine. To sustain a high level of performance, District of Columbia resident Sylvia Okala, 76, has tried nearly every form of therapy over the years, keeping what works. Her routine includes sessions in her backyard hot tub, yoga each morning, plenty of table massages, icing after she plays, visiting her physical therapist to nip potential injuries in the bud and, last but not least, frequenting the dance floor, where she mixes conventional dancing with flurries of jumping jacks to stay limber and elevate her heart rate.

Lose the focus on winning. These players share a passion for the sport that transcends concerns about a match’s final score. For Bob Litwin, a 71-year-old Colorado resident, the main goal is detaching from the outcome while enjoying the challenge of competing. These days, he puts more effort into his inner game than practicing his strokes. He’s reduced his frustration and anxiety through journaling, writing about the different ways he can “win” — for example, not being too hard on himself.

It’s paid off physically. “When I was 40, every point was a stressful, win-lose experience, and after a match, I couldn’t walk up and down the steps. Now I play like a kid in the backyard, and I’m not sore afterward.” He paused, then added: “It’s peculiar to me, too.”

Play with people you enjoy. The social aspect of tennis itself is a boon to longevity.

“The special part is the people you meet along the way,” said Brenda Carter of South Carolina, who thrives at 73 doing little besides tennis. “I’ve never been a big exerciser,” she said — except playing five to six days per week for decades. For her, tennis is the spice that makes exercise palatable.





