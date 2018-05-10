DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 325,000 older Jeep SUVs in North America to fix a suspension problem that could limit a driver's control of the vehicles.
The recall covers Liberty SUVs from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Fiat Chrysler says water can get into the rear lower control arms and cause rust and possibly cracks. That could hurt a driver's ability to control the SUVs and cause a crash.
The company says it knows of one crash but no related injuries.
Dealers will replace the rear control arms at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to begin in June.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Technology, health care companies driving US stocks higher
A broad rally in U.S. stocks late Thursday afternoon had the market on track for its second gain in a row. Technology companies, health care…
Business
Mail sent to UPS headquarters rerouted to Chicago apartment
A former UPS worker has been charged in a scam that rerouted thousands of pieces of mail meant for the company's headquarters to his small Chicago apartment.
Nation
Report: Goldman looks to partner with Apple on credit card
Goldman Sachs and Apple are looking to partner together to create a new credit card, the first foray by Goldman Sachs into the $1 trillion credit card market, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Business
Ford furloughs 7,600, cuts pickup production amid parts shortage
A fire that damaged a Michigan auto parts supply factory is causing production problems at Ford, Fiat Chrysler, BMW and General Motors, but it's too soon to tell yet whether dealers will run short of vehicles.
Business
Older Jeeps recalled; suspension problem could cause crash
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 325,000 older Jeep SUVs in North America to fix a suspension problem that could limit a driver's control of the vehicles.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.