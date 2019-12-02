Old Man Winter Takes a Week-long Siesta

Snow Totals

Well, our Thanksgiving weekend snowstorm is over. The heaviest snow totals were across portions of central and northern Minnesota, where almost two feet was reported near Lester Park (Duluth). The official observing site for Duluth picked up 21.7" of snow - the 9th highest two-day total on record for the city. Through the evening climate report, MSP picked up 5" of snow from Friday through Sunday.

_______________________________________________

Record Snow And Precipitation Saturday

Numerous National Weather Service climate sites saw record snowfall on Saturday with the wintry storm moving through the region. In Duluth, they saw their 12th overall snowiest day on record and 4th snowiest November day with 14.5" of snow. Other locations that saw record snow in the upper Midwest Saturday included Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Aberdeen, Rapid City, and Wausau.

Several other sites also saw record precipitation (rain and/or melted snow) on Saturday, including St. Cloud. The snow total for St. Cloud is "missing" in the Saturday climate report.

_______________________________________________

12th Snowiest November On Record At MSP

These are mostly the finalized November snowfall tallies across the region (St. Cloud is missing three days of snow data - Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday). We saw over a foot of snow this month in the Twin Cities, with over two feet falling in Duluth.

For the Twin Cities, the 14.2" of snow was good enough to move us up to the 12th snowiest November on record. It would have taken another 2" to reach the top ten. The snowiest on record was back in 1991 (Halloween Blizzard) with 46.9" of snow.

Other climate locations across the state saw top-10 finishes for snowiest Novembers on record. In Duluth, the 27.7" of snow was the 8th snowiest on record.

Rochester also saw their 8th snowiest November on record with 13.1" of snow.

Meanwhile, Brainerd saw their 7th snowiest November on record with 18.1" of snow.

_______________________________________________

Wettest Year On Record

We saw the precipitation continue to fall this weekend in the Twin Cities, therefore we continued to add to our wettest year on record. The updated yearly total through Saturday is 41.36" of liquid, beating the previous record of 40.32" set back in 2016. Record precipitation has also been recorded in Rochester, meanwhile, St. Cloud inches closer but continues to sit at their second wettest year on record (record: 41.01" in 1897). Some other records that have been broken so far this year according to Mark Seeley at the Minnesota State Climatology Office (written last week) include:

Owatonna (Steele County) 51.46”

Faribault (Rice County) 48.40”

Zumbrota (Goodhue County) 46.30”

Winona Dam (Winona County) 44.31”

Marshall (Lyon County) 43.38”

Pipestone (Pipestone County) 39.70”

Minneota (Lyon County) 39.62”

Artichoke Lake (Big Stone County) 35.60”

Browns Valley (Traverse County) 35.37”

_______________________________________________

Old Man Winter Takes a Week-long Siesta

By Paul Douglas

Tag-team storms at the end of the month contributed a total of 14.2 inches, making November the 12th snowiest on record at MSP. Not to be outdone, Duluth racked up a whopping 27.7 inches; the 8th snowiest on record.

Does that mean a cold and snowy winter is a slam dunk this year? Not necessarily. The Halloween Superstorm of 1991 kicked off a brutally cold and snowy November in '91; nearly 47 inches of snow fell and numerous low temperature records were shattered. But the winter that followed turned out to be slightly milder than average.



Expect significant melting this as a Pacific breeze lures the mercury above 32F. With melting, compaction and settling, we'll probably have half as much snow on the ground by next weekend.



After gorging on Thanksgiving leftovers (shots of cold rain, icy chasers and extra heaping servings of snow) Old Man Winter will take an extended nap into mid-December. No big storms are in sight.

Expect a few fleeting smacks of cold air but no extended polar punches are in sight.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. Wake up 5. High 27. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny peeks, a bit milder. Wake up 23. High 33. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, sloppy. Wake up 27. High 35. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 7-12 mph.

THURSDAY: December Thaw. Intervals of sun. Wake up 21. High 38. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunnier and cooler. Wake up 16. High 29. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Some sun, breezy and milder again. Wake up 19. High 34. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Peeks of blue, good travel weather. Wake up 29. High 37. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

December 1st

1998: The warmest December day ever in the Twin Cities is recorded, with a high of 68 degrees. St. Cloud rose to 61.

1985: Parts of central Minnesota receive up to a foot of snow. Snowfall totals include 12 inches at Waseca and Milaca, 11.3 at Alexandria, and 11 inches at Fairmont and Long Prairie.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

December 1st

Average High: 32F (Record: 68F set in 1998)

Average Low: 18F (Record: -15F set in 1893)

Average Precipitation: 0.04" (Record: 0.83" set in 1985)

Average Snowfall: 0.4" (Record: 8.4" set in 1985)

Record Snow Depth: 16" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 1st

Sunrise: 7:30 AM

Sunset: 4:33 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 2 minutes and 23 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 33 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 27 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 6th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-14th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across the state on Monday, with sunnier skies in the morning but clouds working in during the afternoon in the Twin Cities. A few snow showers are possible mainly Monday Night toward International Falls. Highs will be in the 20s.

These highs in the 20s across the state Monday will be below average by up to 10F in southern Minnesota, but up to 5F degrees above average in portions of northwestern and north-central Minnesota. The average high in the Twin Cities for December 2nd is 32F.

The workweek will be bookended by highs in the mid-20s in the Twin Cities (5-10F degrees below average), with those highs climbing into the 30s Tuesday-Thursday.

We see that late week dip in temperatures here on on the temperature trend graphic before they warm back into the 30s for at least Saturday. After that, another cold dip is possible at the beginning of the second week of December.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a coastal low off the Northeast Coast will continue to bring rain and snow from the Mid-Atlantic to New England. A system still hanging off the West Coast will provide rain (heavy in some spots) as well as higher elevation snow. A few morning showers are possible in southern Florida, otherwise much of the rest of the nation will be fairly quiet.

Snow will continue to impacts portions of the Northeast on Monday, with up to a foot of snow possible in some locations. Snow will also occur out west, where the Sierra could see at least 3-5 feet of snow. Heavy rain will also impact portions of northern and central California, with 2-4"+ possible through Tuesday.

_______________________________________________

This Florida Keys Neighborhood Has Been Flooded For Nearly 3 Months

More from NPR: "On Key Largo, to walk to Paul Butler's house it's best to wear rubber boots. "Did you see the 'No Wake' sign?" he asks. The recently installed "No Wake" signs are for drivers, not boaters. There are several inches of water on his street and others in this low-lying neighborhood. Butler has lived here 25 years and seen this kind of flooding before. "It used to happen once a year during king tide, but it would only last for like a week or 10 days," he says. "This year, it's been going on for about 75 days, I think." Other neighbors put it at 80 days and counting. The flooding here and elsewhere is happening during so-called "king tides." Those are times, mostly in the fall, when the moon's gravitational pull means tides are higher than usual."

Climate change threatens nearly 80% of Superfund sites in Houston area, GAO says

More from the Houston Chronicle: "Rising seas and more intense flooding caused by climate change could put nearly 80 percent of the Superfund sites in the Houston area at greater risk of releasing toxic pollutants into waterways and nearby communities, data from a congressional watchdog agency show. A report by the Government Accountability Office found that more frequent or intense extreme-weather events such as flooding, storm surge and wildfires could affect 60 percent of the contaminated sites nationwide — and 67 percent in Texas — overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The GAO recommended that the federal agency do more to manage the risks from climate change."

Vietnamese women are hit harder by climate change—but they’re starting to fight back

More from Quartz: "Tran Thi Phuong Tien remembers when the floods came. Sitting at her cafe in Hue city, where she roasts her own coffee beans and serves sizzling beef that draws customers from the other side of the Perfume River, she recalls how Tropical Storm Eve hit the coast in October of 1999, pounding the region with more than its monthly average of rain in just a few days. The massive rainfall, which landed mostly upstream, conspired with the tide to cause the largest natural disaster for the area in the 20th century. The sea spilled aggressively through the narrow, unprepared streets of the communes and the single-storey homes of Hue. The unfeeling water rose shockingly fast."