Mellowing Temperatures - Hurry Up El Nino!



"In November you begin to know how long the winter will be" wrote Martha Gellhorn.

Odds are, at this latitude, it'll be a long winter. That seems like a safe bet.

If you're keeping score, November is running 8F colder than average. Which has many people wondering if this will be a savage, pioneer-like, 1970s winter. That scenario is still possible, but I doubt it.

The Pacific Ocean is warming and NOAA predicts an 80 percent probability of an El Nino this winter. Although every El Nino is different, most correlate with milder, drier winters across the Upper Midwest. That said, my confidence level is low; anything can and will happen.

This premature spasm of Canadian chill mellows today - you'll be reassured how good 40s can feel in mid-November. After cooling off over the weekend, more Pacific-flavored air arrives next week. ECMWF is hinting at 50F on Thanksgiving Day, with a little light rain.

The pattern isn't ripe for big storms between now and then; no need for

weather-induced agita if you have travel plans the next 10 days.

Winter came early, but there's no need to panic. Yet.

Image credit courtesy of NOAA, which has more than you ever wanted to know about a brewing El Nino here.

Graphic credit : Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Ice Storm Potential Appalachians. SPIA guidance suggests up to half an inch of ice for some of the highest terrain from western Virginia into southwest PA; rain falling on cold surface producing glaze ice.

Mellowing Out a Bit. After a run of teens and 20s I'm always amazed how good 40s (and sunshine) can feel, especially in November or February. After cooling down behind a weekend clipper, temperatures moderate again next week; ECMWF predicting 50F in the metro on Thanksgiving Day. Graphic: WeatherBell.

Late November: Zonal Flow, But Cold Spells Likely. GFS guidance at 500mb looking out nearly 2 weeks suggests a more moderate west to east wind flow aloft, with temperatures closer to average for much of the USA. However cold air lurking just north of the border will temper any Pacific warmth, at least over the northern tier of the USA.

NorCal Fire Deadliest on Record: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "The death toll in the Camp Fire in Northern California rose to 42 after emergency workers the remains of 13 additional people Monday, making the fire the deadliest in state history. The fire was 30 percent contained as of Monday evening and has burned through 117,000 acres of land. In Southern California, authorities warn that they are still gauging destruction from the Woolsey Fire, which has already burned more than 93,000 acres and is 30 percent contained. Authorities warn that the fire probably destroyed hundreds more structures than the current count of 400. Following substantial criticism for his initial tweets erroneously blaming California's forest mismanagement for the fires, President Trump tweeted Monday that he had approved a request for a disaster declaration in the state." (Camp: SF Chronicle, Mercury-News, LA Times $, New York Times $. Woolsey: AP, NBC LA, KSBY. Trump: Washington Post $, The Hill, Bloomberg. Climate change, forest management & fires: AP, New York Times $, The Guardian, NPR. Commentary: NY Mag, David Wallace-Wells analysis, Vox, Anastasia Selby essay, Washington Post, John Heubusch essay $, The Hill, Michael Brown op-ed, Here & Now, Glen MacDonald interview, WSJ editorial $)

Google Crisis Wildfire Map. To get the latest details click here.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 :

Three large, destructive wildfires continue to burn in California this morning.

The Camp Fire in Butte County is now the most destructive and deadly in California history. Some progress was made on this fire yesterday. The Camp Fire has now burned 117,000 acres and is 30% contained.

The Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties has burned 93,662 acres and is 30% contained. This fire has destroyed an estimated 435 structures, but that number could rise over the next few days.

The Hill Fire has burned 4,531 acres in Ventura County and is 85% contained.

Strong Santa Ana winds will continue to blow across Southern California today, especially during the morning hours. Wind gusts of 60-80 mph will be possible - which, along with low humidity values, would allow any ongoing fires or new fires that ignite to quickly spread. Winds will start to decrease across the region later today into Wednesday , but the fire danger will still remain.

, but the fire danger will still remain. The probability that a wave we’ve been tracking moving through the Leeward Islands forms into a tropical system has decreased over the past 24 hours, now only sitting at a 30% chance in the next five days.

Numerous Large Wildfires in California. Multiple wildfires continue to burn in California with three major wildfires that are most concerning: the Camp Fire, the Woolsey Fire, and the Hill Fire.

Camp Fire Update. Some progress was made in battling the Camp Fire in Butte County yesterday. This fire – now the most destructive and most deadly in California history – has now burned 117,000 acres and is 30% contained. Low humidity and dry fuels, along with rugged terrain, will continue to impact firefighting efforts. More information is available from:

Woolsey And Hill Fires. The Woolsey Fire has burned 93,662 acres and is 30% contained. This fire has destroyed an estimated 435 structures, with 82 confirmed structures destroyed based off a damage assessment which is 15% complete. Firefighting efforts remain focused on the protection of life and structures. 83% of National Park Service land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has been burned by this fire. Numerous evacuation orders remain in effect.

The Hill Fire has burned 4,531 acres and is 85% contained. Wind gusts of 35-50 mph impacted the area yesterday.

For both fires, strong winds, along with low humidity values and dry fuels, will continue to impact firefighting efforts. Firefighters are also battling steep terrain and limited access. More information is available from:

Extreme Fire Danger Continues Today. From the San Jacinto to Laguna mountain ranges, Tuesday will be another day of extreme fire danger. Strong sustained winds of 20-40 mph will be possible, along with gusts of 60-80 mph, particularly during the morning hours. These strong winds, in combination with low humidity values, would allow any ongoing fires or new fires that ignite to quickly spread. By the afternoon hours, winds will decrease a little across the region.

Critical Fire Danger Wednesday. Some strong offshore winds are still likely Wednesday – particularly in the morning hours – across parts of the San Gabriel Mountains and from the San Jacinto to Laguna mountains. Due to the potential of 20-30+ mph sustained winds, along with continued low humidity values, a critical fire danger is in place across these regions tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings. Due to the ongoing fire weather threat across the region, Red Flag Warnings remain in effect across southern California. These are in effect through 5 PM today for the L.A. Coast and San Gabriel Valley. In most other locations, these Red Flag Warnings are in effect through 5 PM Wednesday.

High Wind Warnings. With wind gusts of 60-80 mph expected (with the strongest expected near the ridge tops of the San Diego County mountains), High Wind Warnings remain in effect through 5 PM this afternoon. The strongest wind gusts are expected this morning.

Reduced Tropical Formation Chance. The tropical wave we talked about yesterday is looking disorganized this morning. Strong upper-level winds as well as interaction with land are now expected to prevent this wave from forming into a tropical system over the next several days. The chances of formation according to the National Hurricane Center are down to 20% in the next two days and 30% over the next five days. This wave will still bring heavy rain to parts of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

The Terrifying Science Behind California's Massive Blaze. WIRED.com provides some perspective on why these fires have been so bad in recent years: "...North or south, the state is extremely dry already. But these warm winds ripping through the Sierras are only making matters worse, siphoning what little moisture California’s vegetation has left. While the winds will likely die down a bit over the next few days, they’re due to pick back up again Sunday, which could bring still more fires. This is what a climate change reckoning looks like. “All of it is embedded in the background trend of things getting warmer,” Lareau says. “The atmosphere as it gets warmer is thirstier.” Like a giant atmospheric mosquito, climate change is sucking California dry..."

These Wind Patterns Explain Why California's Wildfires Are So Bad. Santa Ana winds are a fixture across California - the problem is persistent drought and very low humidity levels creating the conditions necessary for larger/longer fires. WIRED.com has more analysis: "...The driving force has been extreme wind—gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, perhaps even 70 in the hills of Southern California—blowing through the state. Wind further desiccates already dry vegetation and pushes the fires along with incredible speed. Firefighters caught a break Saturday afternoon when winds died down a bit, but the gusts picked back up again Saturday evening in Northern California (and Sunday morning down south), and they are expected to continue blasting until Tuesday. Like a demonic analog of water, this air is flowing across the state, nourishing flames and parching plants..."

Hurricane Michael is Looking Even More Violent on Closer Scrutiny. The Washington Post provides more clarity on a nearly-Category 5 beast that leveled portions of the Florida Panhandle: "...Mike Brennan, chief of the hurricane specialist unit at the National Hurricane Center, said Hurricane Michael was violent in two really different ways. “You had the violence of the winds, the Category 4 winds in the eyewall there, but then you had the violent storm surge that was obviously powerful enough to wipe buildings off their foundation,” Brennan said. The unlucky people of Mexico Beach suffered both the maximum winds and the maximum storm surge — the rise in ocean water above normally dry land as the storm plows ashore. In this violent zone, propped against the storm’s calm eye, the forward speed of the hurricane adds to the speed of its counterclockwise circulation. The overlap maximizes the surge..."

Better "Nowcasting" Can Reveal What Weather is About to Hit Within 500 Meters. MIT Technology Review takes a closer look at hyper-local forecasts in close to real time: "...Current forecasting is limited by the data and the scale on which it is gathered and processed. For example, satellite data has a spatial resolution of 50 to 100 km and allows the tracking and forecasting of large cloud cells over a time scale of six to nine hours. By contrast, radar data is updated every five minutes, with a spatial resolution of about a kilometer, and leads to predictions on the time scale of one to three hours. Another source of data is the microwave links used by telecommunications companies, which are degraded by rainfall. Clearly radar has great potential for nowcasting, and indeed, meteorologists have devoted significant resources to studying it..."

Image credit : Air Mobility Command.

The WHO Says These 12 Deadly Superbugs Pose the Greatest Health Threat to Humans. Here's an excerpt of a story at Fortune: "...At least 2 million Americans catch an antibiotic-resistant infection every year, and at least 23,000 of them die, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Last year, an elderly Nevada woman died from a superbug that was resistant to all 26 antibiotics available in the United States. It’s the first time such a bacteria was able to fight off every single one of these antibiotics."

Growing the Future. High-tech farmers are using LED lights in ways that almost resemble science fiction, according to a story at The Washington Post: "...We think climate change is making it much more difficult for a lot of farms around the country, around the world,” he says, speaking from his office overlooking a demonstration kitchen for visiting chefs and others. In addition to shaping the plants, LEDs allow speedy, year-round crop cycles. This permits Zelkind and his team of growers and technicians to produce 200,000 pounds of leafy greens, vine crops, herbs and microgreens annually in a 12,000-square-foot warehouse, an amount that would require 80 acres of farmland (hence the company’s name)..."

Photo credit : "Mike Zelkind, chief executive of 80 Acres Farms, grows tomatoes and other produce with artificial-light recipes made possible with new LED technology." (Maddie McGarvey for The Washington Post)

As We May Think. The evolution of science and rise of (smart/learning) machines is changing...everything, according to a long but thought-provoking piece at The Atlantic: "...Thus science may implement the ways in which man produces, stores, and consults the record of the race. It might be striking to outline the instrumentalities of the future more spectacularly, rather than to stick closely to methods and elements now known and undergoing rapid development, as has been done here. Technical difficulties of all sorts have been ignored, certainly, but also ignored are means as yet unknown which may come any day to accelerate technical progress as violently as did the advent of the thermionic tube. In order that the picture may not be too commonplace, by reason of sticking to present-day patterns, it may be well to mention one such possibility, not to prophesy but merely to suggest, for prophecy based on extension of the known has substance, while prophecy founded on the unknown is only a doubly involved guess..."

File image credit: "The telegram was a breakthrough in communication technology, which Vannevar Bush imagined could evolve in unprecedented ways." AP.

Remarkable Decline in Fertily Rates. BBC News has results of some troubling new research: "There has been a remarkable global decline in the number of children women are having, say researchers. Their report found fertility rate falls meant nearly half of countries were now facing a "baby bust" - meaning there are insufficient children to maintain their population size. The researchers said the findings were a "huge surprise". And there would be profound consequences for societies with "more grandparents than grandchildren". The study, published in the Lancet, followed trends in every country from 1950 to 2017. In 1950, women were having an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime. The fertility rate all but halved to 2.4 children per woman by last year..."

China Has Developed a Virtual Anchor to Deliver the News. Uh oh. Here we go. CNN Business has the harrowing details: "China's state news agency has debuted a virtual anchor designed to be able to deliver the news 24 hours a day. Xinhua unveiled its "artificial intelligence news anchor" Wednesday at an internet conference in the eastern city of Wuzhen. "Hello, you are watching English news program. I am AI news anchor in Beijing," the computer-generated host announced in a robotic voice at that start of its English-language broadcast. Developed by Xinhua and Chinese search engine company Sogou, the anchor was designed to simulate human voice, facial expressions and gestures..."

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and "milder". Winds: S 10-15. High: 42

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29



THURSDAY: Dim sun, feels pretty good. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 45



FRIDAY: Slight chance of light snow or flurries. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 32. High: 37



SATURDAY: Getting sunnier and colder. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 21. High: near 30



SUNDAY: A few clouds, not as chilly. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 17. High: 35



MONDAY: Another clipper. A little light snow? Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 18. High: 33



TUESDAY: Peeks of sun, temperatures mellow a bit. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 21. High: 40

Climate Stories...

Activists to Swarm Hill to Win GOP Over on Climate Change. Here's an excerpt from Washington Examiner: "The 100,000-member strong Citizens’ Climate Lobby wants to turn global warming into an issue that unites Republicans and Democrats rather than driving them apart. That’s the message the bipartisan grassroots coalition will be bringing on Tuesday as it descends on Capitol Hill to deliver the first big lobbying push on climate change since the midterm elections. “We hope to find ways to continue to get Republicans to work to have this become a bridge issue and not a wedge issue in the House and Senate,” James Tolbert, the climate lobby’s conservative caucus outreach director, told the Washington Examiner..."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs: Climate Change a Source of Conflict Around the World. The Center for Climate & Security has a post on how military brass are taking a rapidly changing climate very seriously. The Worst is Yet to Come for California's Wildfires. 3 of California's 5 largest fires have taken place in the last 3 years, all in northern California, reports The Atlantic. Climate Change Plays Second Fiddle as California Burns. Is the media doing a good job connecting the dots? Probably not, argues The Columbia Journalism Review.

3 Reports Sound Alarm on Warming Oceans. Could there be a link with not only rising sea levels but recent episodes of rapid hurricane intensification? Here's a clip from CBS News: "...In climate circles, what really sounded the sirens recently were three separate reports that show the oceans are warming at a staggering rate. One study published in the scientific journal Nature concludes that the oceans are absorbing 60 percent more heat than previous estimates from the U.N.'s International Panel on Climate Change. The study calculates that over the past 25 years, the oceans gained energy equivalent to more than 5 billion Hiroshima-sized atomic bombs. "What makes the result robust is that it actually agrees with the top of the range estimates based on temperature, which is indeed 60 percent higher than what IPCC published," said the lead author of the study, Laure Resplandy of Princeton University..."