OKLAHOMA CITY — A 50-year-old Oklahoma City woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 5-year-old grandson, whom she left in a hot car while she spent about six hours in a tribal casino.
Court records show Alanna Jean Orr pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder .
Orr admitted that she caused the boy's death by leaving him alone in her car on June 21, 2018. She faces up to life in prison.
Prosecutors say the boy was in the car from about 1:30 p.m. until about 7:30 p.m. while Orr was inside a casino in Harrah. Mesonet records show the afternoon high was 91 degrees (33 Celsius) at a station in eastern Oklahoma City, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Harrah.
