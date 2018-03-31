– For the superintendent of this city's public schools, the signs that her teachers are struggling can be found everywhere.

At a local restaurant, it was a teacher who served Deborah Gist recently. At the Reasor's grocery, there's sometimes a teacher behind the register. And then there was the Uber that the school district chief hailed to catch an early morning flight — a teacher sat behind the wheel, trying to earn some money before heading to the classroom. There was a stack of student journals on the passenger seat.

"It's just so wrong that it just hurts my heart," said Gist, who has been superintendent since 2015.

Oklahoma teachers are among the nation's lowest paid, and despite the governor and lawmakers approving a $6,100 raise last week, educators pledged to walk out Monday if their full demands — including restoration of budget cuts — are not met. For a decade, little has been done to address the plight of the state's teachers. It is a situation that has forced many to take second jobs, rely on food pantries and donate their plasma to pay the bills.

The revolt in Oklahoma comes amid a wave of teacher protests that have no recent parallel in the U.S. In West Virginia, educators stayed out for nine tense days before winning a pay raise. In Arizona, teachers are threatening to strike unless the state gives them a 20 percent salary increase. In Kentucky, educators shut down at least 20 school systems Friday as they converged on the State Capitol to protest pension reforms. "Don't make us go West Virginia on you," one protester's sign read.

Earlier this year, educators in Oklahoma turned heartbroken — and desperate — as the Legislature failed to boost their salaries. Then, about 1,000 miles to the east, West Virginia's teachers walked off the job and leveraged a 5 percent raise after shutting down schools. Suddenly, whispers about the possibility of a strike in Oklahoma grew to a full-throated roar, even as teachers agonized over whether they should leave their students behind.

"We had been talking about it forever," said Randi Cowan, a third-grade teacher in Tulsa who earned $33,746 last year and lives in a home built by Habitat for Humanity. "But then somebody else did it and … it just ignited our fire."

As in West Virginia, educators in Oklahoma have reached a breaking point, fed up with stagnant wages and cuts to education funding. The idea of a walkout began to gain traction in mid-February after a proposed salary increase failed to win enough support among lawmakers. A superintendent circulated a petition asking colleagues if they would support a teacher walkout.

Then a 25-year-old social studies teacher, inspired by what happened in West Virginia, began a Facebook group titled "Oklahoma Teacher Walkout - The Time is Now!" It has ballooned to 70,000 members, including educators from Oklahoma and West Virginia and supportive parents.

Educators — backed by the state's teachers unions — demanded a $10,000 raise for themselves and a $5,000 raise for support personnel. They are also asking the state to restore budget cuts and boost spending on schools by $200 million over three years. If they do not get what they want by Monday, teachers in about 140 school districts — including some of the state's largest — plan to walk off the job.

In 2016, Oklahoma ranked 49th in teacher pay. The average compensation package of an Oklahoma teacher was $45,276 a year, according to the National Education Association, a figure that includes a high-priced health plan and other benefits. That's far less than educators in neighboring states, making it difficult to find and keep qualified teachers.

Oklahoma's 2016 teacher of the year, Shawn Sheehan, decamped for Texas last year, joining other teachers who sought higher-paying jobs.

Robert Bohn, an agriculture teacher in the small town of Cement, said he could make $20,000 more annually teaching in Texas. He pointed down the two-lane highway. "Texas is just an hour that way," Bohn said.

The state's funding crisis began at least a decade ago when the recession hit, leading lawmakers to take a cleaver to education spending. Even after the state's economy recovered, long-standing tax cuts and plunging oil prices constrained state revenue and depleted education funding. In this deeply conservative state, lawmakers have resisted raising taxes — and doing so requires a three-quarters majority of the Legislature.

Adjusted for inflation, the amount the state spends per student has fallen nearly 30 percent over the past decade, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The consequences are evident across the state.

Virginia Ayers, a sixth-grade teacher at a Tulsa elementary school with many students from low-income families, has 36 youngsters in her class. In rural Cement, school system leaders could no longer afford to keep the lights on five days a week, so they cut the academic week to four days. It's not the only district: Last year, 96 had four-day school weeks.

Paltry pay has taken an obvious toll on the lives of teachers.

Jennifer Thornton, a third-grade teacher at a high-poverty elementary school in Tulsa, said she supports herself and her teenage son on less than $2,000 a month. Two years ago, she had to have brain surgery, and after the medical bills mounted, she showed up at the John 3:16 Mission food pantry. She spotted some of her students on the church playground and prayed they had not recognized her.

"It was so embarrassing," Thornton said, breaking down into tears. "They and their families are in the same situation … but it did not make it much easier."

In her darkened cinder-block apartment, Thornton opened the cabinets to reveal about a dozen cans. In the refrigerator, there was little more than an empty egg carton and a smattering of condiments sitting forlornly. The cans, she said, came from an adoring student whose mother realized Thornton was struggling when she saw her collecting leftover food from a Valentine's Day party.

"Teaching in the state breaks my heart every day," Thornton said. "I don't know how much longer I can do it at all without a pay raise."