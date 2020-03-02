HOUSTON — Oklahoma's Dane Acker pitched a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over LSU on Sunday in the Shiners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.
Acker struck out 11, walked one and hit two batters in the Sooners' first individual, nine-inning no-hitter since Jim Husling tossed one against Old Dominion in 1989. It was the first time LSU went hitless in a nine-inning game.
Acker (1-1) and LSU starter AJ Labas had matching no-hitters for seven innings until Justin Mitchell homered leading off the eighth inning. The only other hit was Brandon Zaragoza's single in the ninth.
