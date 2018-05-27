OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City hospital says a 12-year-old girl is recovering after being shot at a local restaurant where the gunman was later shot dead by armed bystanders.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Children's Hospital said Saturday that the 12-year-old girl remained hospitalized in good condition.

Her grandfather says she underwent surgery after being shot in the stomach during Thursday's attack at Louie's On The Lake.

The girl's mother and a 14-year-old family friend were also shot. The mother was treated after being grazed by bullets.

Hospital spokeswoman Briana Jones says she didn't have information Saturday on the 14-year-old girl. Police have said she was shot in the arm or wrist.

Police have said the shooting appears to be random and they're looking into the mental health of the suspected gunman, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman.