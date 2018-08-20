OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspended Oklahoma City officer has been ordered to face trial in the on-duty fatal shooting of an unarmed suicidal man.
The Oklahoman reports that a judge decided Friday to send 33-year-old Keith Patrick Sweeney's case to trial. Sweeney has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in last year's shooting death of 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon.
Police say officers responded to a Nov. 15 call about a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard. Prosecutors say Sweeney fatally shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag to no effect. A police affidavit concluded Pigeon was unarmed and didn't pose a threat to officers.
Pigeon's parents filed an excessive force lawsuit against Sweeney in June. That case is pending.
