HUGO, Okla. — A man who was shot with a stun gun and pepper spray after an altercation with law enforcement outside an Oklahoma convenience store early Monday has died, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it's looking into the death of Raymond Stapp. The agency said in a news release that Hugo police officers and a Choctaw County sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a shoplifter encountered Stapp, 47, walking away from the store.

After Stapp was "combative and resisted arrest," the officers used a stun gun and pepper spray on Stapp to subdue him and get him in handcuffs and leg shackles, the OSBI reported.

Officers then noticed Stapp was not breathing and began to administer CPR, the release stated. Stapp was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The OSBI is investigating the incident and will submit its report to the local district attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Earlier this year, Hugo police shot and wounded three children after opening fire on a man in a truck who was suspected of robbing a restaurant.

Huge is located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) miles southeast of Oklahoma City.