OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service says a "likely" tornado in northwestern Oklahoma has ended the state's record start to the year without a twister.
Meteorologist John Pike said Wednesday that the funnel cloud captured on video by KOCO-TV Tuesday afternoon near Buffalo, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, has not yet been confirmed as a tornado.
Harper County Emergency Management Director says no injuries have been reported and the only known damage is a tree that was blown down onto a road.
The previous record for the latest, first tornado at the start of a year in Oklahoma was April 26, set in 1962.
Pike said more severe weather, including tornadoes, is possible Wednesday, with strong storms developing in mid-afternoon in western Oklahoma and moving north and east.
