OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed legislation that would have allowed voters to take and share cellphone photos of their ballots.
The Republican governor announced her veto of the measure Tuesday. In a letter explaining the veto, Fallin said she was concerned that permitting ballot selfies could lead to voter intimidation and "propaganda electioneering."
The measure, which passed both chambers easily this year, would allow voters to take photos of their ballots and share them on social media, if they choose to do so.
A veto override would take a two-thirds majority in each chamber.
