Oklahoma City Thunder (37-22, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (50-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -10.5; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder play the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have gone 26-3 in home games. Milwaukee has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder have gone 17-10 away from home. Oklahoma City has a 14-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 121-119 in the last matchup on Nov. 10. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 35 points, and Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is averaging 21.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 17.4 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Steven Adams leads the Thunder with 9.5 rebounds and averages 11.2 points. Chris Paul is shooting 51.8 percent and has averaged 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 119.6 points, 53 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kyle Korver: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).