Milwaukee Bucks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

Oklahoma City comes into a matchup against Milwaukee as winners of three games in a row at home.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 27-14 at home. The Thunder averaged 19.2 points off of turnovers, 15.5 second chance points and 30 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall a season ago while going 27-14 on the road. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: day to day (knee).

Bucks Injuries: Kyle Korver: out (head contusion).