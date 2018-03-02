HOUSTON — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by three this week to 981.
That exceeds the 756 rigs that were active this time a year ago.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 800 rigs drilled for oil this week and 181 for gas.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Oklahoma increased by three rigs, Alaska and Pennsylvania each gained two rigs and New Mexico and Texas each increased by one.
Colorado decreased by three rigs, North Dakota lost two rigs and Louisiana lost one.
Arkansas, California, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.
