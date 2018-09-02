What is Fortnite?

The basics: A free online video game known for the Battle Royale play mode released a year ago that has made more than $1 billion with 125 million players.

How to play: It's "The Hunger Games" but in a video game. Players mainly play solo or in squads of two or four. One hundred players dropped on a map must fight to be the last alive through shooting, building forts and setting traps.

Why it's fun: Unlike similar first-person shooter games, it's cartoony, with avatars like a pink teddy bear and accessories like an old-school boombox. Avatars can even do popular dance moves like the dab or flossing, though some of these fun extras cost real money.