PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil spill after two merchant ships collided in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica.

A spokesman for the regional French maritime authority said no one was injured in Sunday's collision, and the size and exact nature of the spill remain unclear.

Two French ships were sent to the area and specialists were helicoptered in. The Italian coast guard also sent an aircraft to monitor the operation and three ships to help contain the spill.

The French spokesman says a lack of wind gives authorities hope the spill can be contained quickly. He was not authorized to be publicly named.

The cleanup operation is part of a joint pact among France, Italy and Monaco to combat pollution accidents in the Mediterranean.