Benchmark prices for U.S. crude oil cracked $70 a barrel Monday, the first time they have climbed that high since 2014, as investors factored in the prospect of President Donald Trump pulling the United States out of an international agreement that eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.01 to $70.73 a barrel on the futures market in New York.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he will announce his decision on the future of the Iran agreement Tuesday afternoon.

"The market is watching nervously," Ann-Louise Hittle, an oil analyst at the market research firm Wood Mackenzie, said of the deadline.

The fear among investors is that a U.S. withdrawal from the deal would lead to new sanctions on Iran, the world's fifth-largest producer of crude oil last year, further curtailing a global supply that is already relatively tight.

"Our base case is the rollout of sanctions will be quite slow and messy," said Ben Cahill, an analyst at the market research firm Energy Intelligence.

"In the very short term," he added, "the price run-up could benefit" Iran.

That threat of a reduction in supply coincides with production cuts by OPEC that have helped drain a glut that was depressing prices. Their deal was reached in 2016 and began to take effect last year.

The flow of oil to the global market has been further constricted as a result of the political and economic crisis plaguing Venezuela, another major producer of crude, in recent years.

The reduced global supply combined with the solid global economy have helped push oil prices above $76 per barrel — they fell below $30 a barrel in early 2016.