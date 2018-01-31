MEXICO CITY — Royal Dutch Shell has won nine of the 29 deep-water oil exploration blocks Mexico put up for bid in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Anglo-Dutch oil giant won four of those bids in alliance with other companies. Shell was the biggest winner in the bidding round, in which 10 blocks drew no bids.

Malaysia's PC Carigali won seven blocks alone or in alliances, and Mexico's state-owned Pemex won four blocks, two of them as part of an alliance.

The head of Mexico's National Oil Commission said Wednesday the bidding ensures that nearly two dozen deep-water exploration wells would be drilled as part of billions of dollars in investment.

Shell said in a statement México "is ready to successfully compete in attracting investment in the oil and gas sector."