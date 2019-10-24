The U.S. government has lost billions of dollars of oil and gas revenue to fossil-fuel companies because of a loophole in a decades-old law, a federal watchdog agency said Thursday, offering the first detailed accounting of the consequences of a misstep by lawmakers that is expected to continue costing taxpayers for decades to come.

The loophole dates from an effort in 1995 to encourage drilling in the Gulf of Mexico by offering oil companies a temporary break from paying royalties on the oil produced. However, the rule was poorly written, the very politicians who originally championed it have acknowledged, and the temporary reprieve was accidentally made permanent on some wells.

As a result, some of the biggest oil companies in the world, including Chevron, Shell, BP, Exxon Mobil and others, have avoided paying at least $18 billion in royalties on oil and gas drilled since 1996, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that works for Congress. The companies, which hold government leases to drill in the Gulf, continue to extract oil and gas from those wells while not being required to pay royalties.

The National Ocean Industries Association, which represents the offshore industry, defended the arrangement. "There was no mistake in the law," said Nicolette Nye, vice president at the association. If not for the law, she said, "we likely would not be producing U.S. oil offshore in record amounts today."

But the program's original architect said he was surprised by the outcome. "That wasn't our intent," said J. Bennett Johnston, a former Democratic senator from Louisiana who had pushed for the original reprieve on royalties. "There should have been a provision that said it didn't apply above a certain threshold" for oil prices, he said.

The loophole continues to cut into federal coffers. Royalties from offshore oil and gas are a significant source of revenue, bringing in almost $90 billion from 2006 through 2018, according to the agency.

In 1995, Congress, working with oil executives, passed a law allowing companies that bid for new offshore leases to avoid paying the standard 12%, or share of sales, on the oil and gas those leases eventually produced. The Interior Department leases tens of millions of acres of ocean territory to oil producers in exchange for an upfront bid for the lease, followed by royalties.

Supporters of the law argued that not only would the incentive reduce America's dependence on foreign oil, but that it would in fact generate money for the government by prompting producers to bid higher prices for new leases.

But the new regulations omitted a crucial clause that had been supported by both Republicans and Democrats: that if average prices for oil and gas climbed above a certain threshold, companies would be responsible for paying the royalties. In 2006, when the federal government tried to impose royalties, an oil producer sued and won.

"It's unfortunate," said John Northington, who was an adviser at the Energy Department at the time of the initial lawmaking. "The legislation wasn't clear about there being a price threshold. But it was never the intent that everybody get a free ride forever."