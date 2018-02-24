TEMPE, Ariz. — Star two-way player Shohei Ohtani struggled in his spring pitching debut with the Los Angeles Angels, allowing a home run and lasting a few batters less than scheduled.
The Japanese phenom didn't bat Saturday against Milwaukee.
Ohtani allowed two runs, one earned, and two hits in 1 1-3 innings. Keon Broxton tagged him for a home run leading off the second inning.
The right-hander struck out two and walked one. He threw 31 pitches, 17 strikes. He had been scheduled to go two innings.
The 23-year-old Ohtani spent five seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters before signing with the Angels as an international free agent on Dec. 10.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Scoggins: John Shuster's curling redemption is complete
Nothing in sports tops unexpected success, and the U.S. men's curling team, led by Chisholm-born John Shuster, engineered one of the greatest surprise endings in Olympic history.
Golf
List takes 1-shot lead at Honda Classic with Woods 7 back
Luke List made birdie from the bunker on the final hole Saturday for a 4-under 66 and a one-shot lead in the Honda Classic as he goes after his first PGA Tour victory.
Gophers
No. 1 Virginia cruises past Pitt, secures outright ACC title
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Wolves
Wolves' Butler has cartilage injury to knee, absence unknown
The Minnesota Timberwolves say Jimmy Butler has had an MRI that revealed a meniscal injury to his right knee.
Twins
Spring training roundup: Ohtani pulled early in Angels debut
Shohei Ohtani went only one way in his spring training debut for the Los Angeles Angels and got pulled early.The Japanese star pitcher and hitter…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.