COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State President Michael Drake is offering condolences after a student died in a fall from a university parking garage.
The male student died at the Ohio State hospital following the incident on Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating and there's no report yet on what happened.
Two students fell from a university garage in April, with one dying, and another student died in 2017 in a fall from the same garage.
The university created a task force earlier this year to review suicide prevention efforts and mental health support services.
Drake urged people to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room if they are in danger of harming themselves or others.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
ACLU announces deal in fight-related immigration detention
A lawsuit was settled by a Peruvian man who alleged police officers in a city north of Anchorage wrongfully detained him over his immigration status after he tried to break up a bar fight, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska announced Tuesday.
Music
Prabal Gurung screams for peace in living color
Prabal Gurung had a lot to say at New York Fashion Week, and he said it in living color.
Nation
Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
Authorities say a dead hiker whose body was recovered this week was likely killed by a cougar, marking the first fatal attack by a wild cougar in Oregon and the second in the Pacific Northwest this year.
Nation
'Big and vicious': Hurricane Florence closes in on Carolinas
Motorists streamed inland on highways converted to one-way evacuation routes Tuesday as about 1.7 million people in three states were warned to get out of the way of Hurricane Florence, a hair-raising storm taking dead aim at the Carolinas with 140 mph (225 kph) winds and potentially ruinous rains.
Inspired
Bald eagle swoops in to join firefighters' 9/11 tribute in Minnesota
Viral video shows the majestic American symbol atop a fire truck in Coon Rapids.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.