Keyshawn Woods scored 18 points and Kaleb Wesson 13 as No. 19 Ohio State rallied in the second half for a 77-67 victory over Illinois on Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Musa Jallow had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols scored 18 apiece as the Illini (2-7, 0-2) dropped their third straight.

The Buckeyes were 12-for- 21 (57.1 percent) in the second half to flip the game while Illinois went 9-for-33 (27.3 percent). The Illini have lost 12 in a row against ranked teams.

Ohio State had a 30-22 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the first half before the Illini closed with a 16-4 run for a 38-34 halftime lead.

No. 3 Duke 84, Hartford 54: RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils (8-1) over the visiting Hawks (3-7). Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Tre Jones, the point guard from Apple Valley, had 10 points and six assists.

Big Ten women

No. 16 Iowa 73, Iowa State 70: Tania Davis' three-pointer with 2.3 seconds to go gave the host Hawkeyes a win over the Cyclones. Both teams are 6-2 now. Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points for Iowa in her first game back from a broken hand and Megan Gustafson had 13 with 16 rebounds. Bridget Carleton had 21 points to lead Iowa State.

Indiana 66, Butler 46: In a battle of unbeatens, the Hoosiers (8-0) routed the visiting Bulldogs (6-1) behind forward Brenna Wise's 22 points and 11 rebounds.