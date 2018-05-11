OAKWOOD, Ohio — Authorities say a 73-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his teenage grandson in western Ohio.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says William Miller II was arrested Thursday night after shooting 19-year-old Evan Holcombe in the chest. Holcombe was dead when deputies arrived.
The Sheriff's office hasn't said why Miller killed his grandson. They lived together in the home in Oakwood.
Miller is being held in the Paulding County Jail. It's unclear if he has an attorney yet. A court hearing has been scheduled for Monday.
Oakwood is roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Toledo.
