ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The body of an Ohio woman has been found a week after she went missing while hiking with her daughter in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
News outlets cite a park release saying Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements was found Tuesday near the Appalachian Trail on the North Carolina-Tennessee border, not far from the Clingmans Dome parking area.
The cause of death was unclear.
The 53-year-old woman had last been seen Sept. 25, when she and her daughter became separated during a hike.
More than 100 trained searchers had combed 500 miles (800 kilometers) looking for the mother of three.
Clements was an accounting technician for Cincinnati's Metropolitan Sewer District.
