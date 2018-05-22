KIRTLAND, Ohio — An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor's degree and a job as an engineer.

The News-Herald in Willoughby reports 33-year-old Chris Hayden graduated with all of those degrees from Lakeland Community College in Kirtland on May 12.

The Eastlake native says he wanted to gain as much knowledge as he could and tie together a range of disciplines. His job helped provide tuition assistance, and he worked full time during his studies.

Hayden says he would have stopped if he thought he couldn't handle it.

He is now looking to get a bachelor's degree in engineering. Unsurprisingly, he says he might pursue more than one degree.