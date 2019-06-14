CLEVELAND — An Ohio college ordered to pay $44 million in damages to market owners claiming student protests ruined their business says the legal fight isn't over.

A jury on Thursday awarded the owners of Gibson's Bakery $33 million in punitive damages in its lawsuit against Oberlin College. The same jury awarded David Gibson and son Allyn $11 million in compensatory damages last week.

Their lawsuit argued Oberlin officials encouraged and participated in student protests after the arrests of three black students for assaulting Allyn Gibson following a theft. Family members were accused of racism.

The school said Friday it's disappointed with the jury's decisions and hopes to build a stronger relationship with the community. It said the jury awards were one step in a potentially "lengthy and complex legal process."