Thanks to the classic “WKRP” Thanksgiving episode, we all know that turkeys can’t fly.

But that did not stop the 2,000 artists who let their imaginations soar in our annual “Oh, You Turkey!” coloring contest.

The judges raved:

“The wow factor was through the roof.”

“Loved the passion.”

“A beautiful piece of artwork that stood out.”

This year’s judges were the marketing team from the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia). After much debate that ended only after the judges created an elaborate matrix that tallied up points awarded to each finalist, they settled on first-, second- and third-place winners in each age category.

Thank you to all who participated, and congratulations to the winners — who perhaps one day will have their artwork hanging at Mia.

























