As if the weekend’s record-breaking snowstorm hasn’t been enough, wait, there’s more.

Another system — though not as potent — is promising to pile onto the 15 to 22 inches that blanketed the metro and already gave us the snowiest April on record.

That could be a tough pill to swallow for even the heartiest of Minnesotans, who spent Monday digging cars out of drifts nearly two feet high and clearing backbreaking snow from driveways and sidewalks. Others had the task of retrieving their cars from the Minneapolis Impound Lot.

Snow-clogged streets caused several metro area schools to call off classes Monday while the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was in catchup mode after the past two days saw more than 750 flights canceled.

“It might be the most flights ever canceled due to a storm,” said spokesman Patrick Hogan. “Never have all four runways been closed as long as they were.”

The airport was at full strength Monday, but the backlog of passengers was not likely to be cleared out until late Monday or Tuesday morning, Hogan said.

Kiara Roberts, a nurse in Minneapolis, shovels her sidewalk on Sunday, April 15, 2018 after a blizzard the previous day. Roberts said this is her third round of shoveling in the past 24 hours.

Snow cleanup was the order of the day throughout the metro, and so was damage assessment. Ramsey County officials were at the Vadnais Sports Center on Monday looking at the damage caused when the weekend blizzard took down the center’s dome. It was not immediately clear how long the dome will be closed, she said.

“We will be communicating with clubs, teams and organizations who have rented the facility to provide information on seeking refunds,” said Ramsey County spokeswoman Deborah Carter McCoy said.

No one was hurt when the structure came down, although an employee was onsite at the time, McCoy said.

Snow totals across the metro included 22 inches at Maple Grove and 21 at Vadnais Heights. Others with noteworthy totals included Fridley at 20 inches, northeast Minneapolis at 19.8 inches, West St. Paul at 19.2 inches, Blaine with 19 inches, Bloomington and Mounds View with 18 inches and 17.4 inches in southwest Minneapolis. A number of cities checked in with 16 inches, the National Weather Service said.

A day of sunshine was in store Monday ahead of the next system that could bring a swath of 6 to 8 inches of snow across southern Minnesota, most likely along Interstate 90, said weather service meteorologist Jacob Beitlich.

A Winter Storm Watch is out for counties along the Minnesota-Iowa border, where the most snow is expected to fall.

Even the metro could pick up 1 to 5 inches, he said, pushing the season into the top 10 for total snowfall and smashing the previous April record of 21.3 inches for the month in 1983. So far, the MSP airport, the official reporting station for the metro area, has picked up 26.1 inches this month. For the year, the Twin Cities has seen 70.3 inches snow since the beginning of the year.

That makes it the snowiest start to a calendar year in the Twin Cities, the weather service said.

Looking ahead, the models point to spring’s much-belated arrival. By next week, temperatures could touch 60 degrees, or warmer. That would be welcome, as the warmest temperatures this year has been 52 degrees on April 12 and March 28.