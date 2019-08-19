PINEHURST, N.C. — U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree and runner-up John Augenstein headline the United States' final seven additions to its Walker Cup team.
The seven players were announced Sunday night by the USGA following Ogletree's 2-and-1 victory in the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst.
Joining Ogletree and Augenstein on the team captained by 1981 U.S. Amateur champion Nathaniel Crosby are Steven Fisk, John Pak, Isaiah Salinds, Alex Smalley and Brandon Wu.
Akshay Bhatia, Stewart Hagestad and Cole Hammer were previously added to the U.S. team that will face Britain and Ireland next month at Royal Liverpool.
The U.S. won the Walker Cup 19-7 two years ago in Los Angeles.
