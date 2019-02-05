PASADENA, Calif. — The evening news may be one of television's most overlooked institutions, but the programs are still looked at.
Between them, the newscasts anchored by David Muir, Lester Holt and Jeff Glor were seen by an average of 26.9 million viewers each weeknight last week. If they were seen in prime time, which begins at 8 p.m., both ABC's "World News Tonight" and NBC's "Nightly News" would qualify as top 10 shows last week.
Their audiences are older, which makes them far from trendy, but loyal. And the cold, dark evenings of mid-winter tend to be their most-watched time of the year.
Muir's broadcast usually leads in the ratings, as it did last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Often overlooked, evening news shows have loyal fans
The evening news may be one of television's most overlooked institutions, but the programs are still looked at.
Variety
HQ Trivia, Vine app co-founder Kroll died of drug overdose
The New York City medical examiner says the death of a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia and Vine apps was caused by an accidental drug overdose.
Music
21 Savage's English origins stun fans of the Atlanta rapper
It was a shock for fans when 21 Savage was taken into custody by U.S. immigration agents in Georgia. It was an even bigger shock to learn he had been an immigrant in the first place.
National
The Latest: California crash pilot wasn't ex-Chicago officer
The Latest on the deadly crash of a small plane in Southern California (all times local):
Music
Neil Young's winterlong run continues with noisy, electric affair in Winnipeg
After Minneapolis, Young returned to Winnipeg to meet up with Crazy Horse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.