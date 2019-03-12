LOS ANGELES — Health officials warn that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says a passenger who had a layover at LAX on Feb. 21 was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness.
The department says people who were in Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day may have been exposed.
However, there's no current known risk of measles at the airport.
Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.
Officials say people who haven't been vaccinated are the most at risk.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
The Latest: Judge approves $250K bond for Felicity Huffman
The Latest on a college admissions bribery scandal that has led to charges against coaches and celebrities (all times local):
National
New Pentagon transgender rule sets limits for troops
The Defense Department has approved a new policy that will largely bar transgender troops and military recruits from transitioning to another sex, and require most individuals to serve in their birth gender.
National
Trump laments complexity of modern airlines in wake of crash
President Donald Trump lamented the complexity of modern airplanes Tuesday in the wake of two deadly crashes in the past five months, appearing to speculate on the cause of the disasters before aviation experts from the United States and elsewhere complete their investigations.
Variety
Officials warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport
Health officials warn that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.
National
2,200 quarantined over mumps outbreak at immigration centers
Over 2,200 people exposed to the mumps virus in at least two immigration detention facilities have been quarantined, authorities said Tuesday.