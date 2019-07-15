Federal authorities have issued a fraud alert about an identity theft scheme using genetic testing to obtain Medicare or Medicaid information.

The scammers contact potential victims through telemarketing calls, health fairs and even at-home visits. They offer home-testing kits to take a DNA swab for diagnosing health problems and request Medicare numbers. Only your doctor can order such tests, officials said.

The Inspector General recommends:

• Be suspicious of anyone who offers you free genetic testing and requests your Medicare number. If your personal data information is compromised, it may be used in other fraud schemes.

• If anyone other than your physician's office requests your Medicare information, do not provide it.

• Medicare will not call you or come to your house.

• Your physician is required by law to provide written orders for any genetic testing.

• If a genetic testing kit is mailed to you, refuse the delivery or return it to the sender unless it was ordered by your physician. Keep a record of the sender's name and the date you returned the items.

• If you suspect fraud, contact an Aging & Disability Resource Center or file a complaint with the Office of Inspector General online.