NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — Officials in a Maine town are asking the state Legislature to rename a bridge in honor of a slain sheriff's deputy.
The Norridgewock Board of Selectman approved the measure to rename the Norridgewock Bridge to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge in a 4-0 vote Wednesday night.
WGME-TV reports Republican Rep. Brad Farrin submitted a bill to rename the bridge. He says it will be addressed soon if lawmakers return for a special session.
Cole was killed April 25 in Norridgewock in a late-night encounter with a man who was worried about going to prison for a gun charge in Massachusetts. John Williams is being held in connection with Cole's death.
Norridgewock has declared April 25 to be Corporal Eugene Cole Day.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.