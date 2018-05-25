PORTLAND, Tenn. — Officials say a Tennessee police officer shot and wounded a man after a pursuit that ended in a crash.
A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the circumstances leading to the shooting Thursday night in Portland are being investigated. The statement says an officer with the Portland Police Department fired at some point after the crash and the wounded man was taken to a Nashville hospital.
Police did not identify the person shot and said they did not know his current condition.
The bureau says agents are gathering information and evidence and will turn over findings to the local prosecutor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Fischbach takes oath as lieutenant governor
The Latest on Sen. Michelle Fischbach being sworn in as lieutenant governor (all times local):
National
The Latest: Funeral honors slain Maryland police officer
The Latest on a funeral for a Maryland police officer (all times local):
National
Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'
President Donald Trump stressed the United States' military might as he addressed graduates at the United States Naval Academy Friday, saying the "best way to prevent war is to be fully prepared for war."
National
Police stun-gun lawsuit settled for $6.5 million in Virginia
A man who was set on fire by an officer's stun gun after a police chase has settled his excessive-force lawsuit against police in Virginia for $6.5 million.
National
For CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
Chief executives at the biggest public companies got an 8.5 percent raise last year, bringing the median pay package for CEOs to $11.7 million. Across the S&P 500, compensation for CEOs is often hundreds of times higher than typical workers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.