QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani police official says a bomb has exploded in a market in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing a minority Shiite Muslim and wounding 13 others.
Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema says Tuesday's bombing took place in a neighborhood comprised mainly of ethnic Hazara residents.
No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Sunni militant groups have claimed similar bombings in the past against Shiites, whom they view as apostates deserving of death.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources such as gas and oil.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
As UK-EU relations cool, battle looms to stop no-deal Brexit
In Brussels and London, one question is growing louder: Can Boris Johnson be stopped?
World
Japan PM says WWII labor row is biggest issue with S. Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that the main cause of escalating tensions between Japan and South Korea is a loss of trust over court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II.
World
Troops lock down Kashmir as India votes to strip its status
Indian lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that strips the statehood from the Indian-administered portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir amid an indefinite security lockdown in the disputed Himalayan territory, actions that neighboring Pakistan warned could lead to war.
World
Experts question legality of India's changes in Kashmir
India's Hindu nationalist-led government has used a presidential order to revoke the special constitutional status of Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state. It also had a bill passed to downgrade Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory instead of a state and turn a third region of the state, Ladakh, into a separate union territory.
Business
China stabilizes currency but tensions with US remain high
China stabilized its currency Tuesday, suggesting it might hold off from aggressively letting the yuan weaken as a way to respond to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.