WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Officials are searching the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells for a missing child.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that search will resume Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a child who went under the water.
Authorities postponed the search late Tuesday night.
