SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities on the French island of Guadeloupe said Tuesday that they were looking for the remains of a small plane that apparently crashed at sea near the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica over the weekend.
The Piper PA-28 was carrying four people, and crews have recovered only some personal belongings, according to a statement by the prefect's office in Guadeloupe. The victims have not been identified.
The plane departed Dominica on Sunday night on a flight to nearby Guadeloupe.
A French oceanographic ship was helping with the search, officials said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Turkish philanthropist kept jailed hours after acquittal
Turkey's state news agency says a prominent philanthropist is being detained for alleged ties to a 2016 coup attempt just hours after a court acquitted him on terrorism-related charges and ordered his release from jail.
World
Officials search for small plane that crashed near Dominica
Authorities on the French island of Guadeloupe said Tuesday that they were looking for the remains of a small plane that apparently crashed at sea near the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica over the weekend.
World
Netanyahu trial clouds last days of Israel election campaign
The criminal trial for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin March 17, court officials announced Tuesday, shaking up the final stretch of a contentious election campaign and hurting the longtime Israeli leader's hopes of forming a new government after the vote.
World
UN envoy warns `dire' military situation risks Yemen peace
The U.N. special envoy for Yemen warned Tuesday the "increasingly dire" military situation in the Arab world's poorest country is putting U.N. efforts to end the five-year conflict at "great risk" and causing dozens, and perhaps hundreds, of civilian casualties.
World
Peru gas workers unearth centuries of history in Lima's soil
For nearly two decades, workers for a company building gas lines across Peru's capital have found themselves unearthing a treasure trove of history.