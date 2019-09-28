CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.
They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.
The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.
The Met has apologized to Egypt.
Prosecutors say they've found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Torrential monsoon rains kill 59 in northern India
A heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains has flooded wide areas of northern India, killing dozens of people this past week, an official said Saturday.
World
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally ends early as violence erupts
A massive pro-democracy rally Saturday in downtown Hong Kong ended early after violence broke out, with police firing tear gas and a water cannon after protesters threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at government buildings.
World
The Latest: Despite heat, 50k walks to go on as scheduled
The Latest on the track and field world championships (all times local):
World
The Latest: Vatican highlights Syria, Yemen as top concerns
The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders (all times local):
World
Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt
Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo.