WEST BEND, Wis. — Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.
Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.
Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials are continuing their investigation.
