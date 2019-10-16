HELENA, Mont. — Health officials say a teenager in Montana has died of a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Tuesday it was the state's first recorded death connected to e-cigarette use.
Officials declined to release any further details about the youth, citing confidentiality.
Officials said they have identified two other people in the state with vaping-associated lung illnesses.
U.S. health officials have reported about 1,300 vaping-related illnesses and at least 26 deaths nationwide.
A temporary ban on flavored vaping products goes into effect Oct. 22 in Montana.
