GOOCHLAND, Va. — Federal officials have charged a New Zealand man who authorities say was shot while trying to break into a Virginia home after having online contact with a 14-year-old girl.
Troy George Skinner was charged in a criminal complaint last week with coercion and enticement, and production of child pornography.
Authorities have said Skinner was shot by the teen's mother after arriving uninvited in June and smashing a glass door to try to get inside.
On Monday, a judge in Goochland General District Court withdrew a state charge against Skinner.
Goochland Sheriff James Agnew said previously that Skinner bought a knife and duct tape after traveling to the U.S. from his home in New Zealand.
No lawyer for Skinner was listed in federal court records.
