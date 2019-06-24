ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — Authorities say a Minnesota man drowned while swimming at a northwest Iowa campground.
Rock Valley police say 31-year-old Anthony Boyenga went under the water Saturday afternoon while swimming with his children at the Rivers Bend Campground beach.
A driver called to the scene found his body less than an hour later.
Authorities say Boyenga lived in Ellsworth, Minnesota.
