BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Dodge County sheriff's officials say a juvenile is responsible for threats made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Beaver Dam.
Officials searched the hall Sunday with a bomb-sniffing dog after texts messages to elders alluding to blowing up the building and the congregation. No explosives were found.
Investigators were able to track down the juvenile suspect even though a phone with an unidentified number was used to send the text messages.
The State Journal reports the juvenile has confessed to sending the threats.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Skydiver dies during gathering in northwest Montana
Authorities say an experienced skydiver died after his parachute malfunctioned during a gathering in northwest Montana.
Stage & Arts
Minnesota Museum of American Art's new curator: 'There are widespread calls to decolonize museums'
Macalester alum Laura Wertheim Joseph brings broad arts experience to Minnesota Museum of American Art.
Variety
3rd parishioner testifies that priest groped her as a child
A third parishioner has testified that a Washington, D.C., priest groped her as a child, first caressing her thigh during a "face-to-face" confession and then groping her chest.
Books
Youngest victim of California mass shooting laid to rest
The youngest victim of a mass shooting at a California food festival who loved comic books and listening to romantic ballads by his favorite artist was laid to rest Monday.
Celebrities
'black-ish' creator Kenya Barris divorcing wife of 20 years
Kenya Barris, creator of the sitcom "black-ish," has filed for divorce from his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris.