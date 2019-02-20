WAUKESHA, Wis. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home near Waukesha that killed one adult and two children.

Thirteen fire departments responded to the house fire Tuesday morning. An 80-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy made it out of the home and required medical treatment. A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy suffered burns while searching the home and was treated at a hospital.

The victims have not been identified. The state Fire Marshal's Office will help determine what caused the fire.