WAUKESHA, Wis. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home near Waukesha that killed one adult and two children.
Thirteen fire departments responded to the house fire Tuesday morning. An 80-year-old woman and 9-year-old boy made it out of the home and required medical treatment. A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy suffered burns while searching the home and was treated at a hospital.
The victims have not been identified. The state Fire Marshal's Office will help determine what caused the fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Heavy snow rolls into the Twin Cities
Minneapolis, St. Paul and Anoka-Hennepin school districts were among the large one calling off classes as the forecast called for up to 10 inches of snow. That would make this the metro's snowiest February on record.
Minneapolis
Mpls., St. Paul schools call off classes today
Other closures followed, including Anoka-Hennepin, as the forecast calls for 5 to 9 inches of snow. That would make this month the metro's snowiest February on record.
Local
Scores of school districts close as storm advances
Forecasters are warning residents in parts of Minnesota and western Wisconsin the advancing winter storm could produce up to 9 inches of snow.
South Metro
Charge: Driver who crashed on Valentine's Day and killed his partner had 10-12 drinks
While the officer held the PBT device in front of the driver's face, it "registered the presence of alcohol," the complaint said.
Local
Officials investigate Waukesha County fire that killed 3
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home near Waukesha that killed one adult and two children.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.