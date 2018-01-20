NASHUA, Iowa — Iowa officials have identified a man shot by police earlier this week in northeast Iowa as a Minneapolis resident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said late Friday that 29-year-old Jihad Merrick died after being shot on Highway 218 in Bremer County.

Bremer County Sheriff's deputies were sent Wednesday night to a Floyd truck stop to check reports about a man pointing a gun at his head. Soon after, a Nashua police officer stopped a speeding vehicle on the highway and reported that the driver, later identified as Merrick, got out and held a gun to his head. Officials say Merrick later got back in his vehicle and fired a shot, then drove forward, injuring the officer. Officials say two other officers then fired on Merrick, killing him.

The names of the officers involved haven't been released.