CAIRO — Egypt's Interior Ministry says a police officer and his driver have been killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a patrol in Cairo.
The ministry said in a statement another two policemen were wounded in Sunday's attack which took place when police officers went to inspect a parked car in the Heliopolis district.
It says the gunmen got out of the car with automatic rifles and fired on the policemen, before fleeing the scene.
Authorities have not identified the assailants.
Police face occasional gun violence in Cairo. Egypt has also been battling Islamic militants for years, and an IS affiliate based in northern Sinai has carried out attacks across Egypt.
