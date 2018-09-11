HYDERABAD, India — A bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road on Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, officials said. At least 25 other people were injured.
The driver lost control as he tried to avoid another bus on the crowded road leading from the popular Anjaneya Swamy temple in Telangana state, said Narendar, a local official who uses only one name.
Passersby rushed to help, carrying the dead and injured though thick grass and up the hill to the road. The injured were taken to area hospitals.
An investigation has been ordered into the cause of the accident, Narendar said.
