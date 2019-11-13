BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Officials say a bus has collided with a truck in Slovakia, killing at least 13 people.
Police and firefighters say the accident occurred on Wednesday in the town of Nitranske Hrnciarovce near the city of Nitra, 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Bratislava, the capital.
At least 20 other people have been injured.
The firefighters say the number of dead and injured still might rise.
More details were not immediately available.
