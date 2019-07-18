NEW YORK — Authorities have identified the remains of another 9/11 victim found at the World Trade Center.
The New York City medical examiners' office on Thursday said the woman is the 1,644th person to be linked to remains found at the site, nearly 18 years after hijackers crashed airplanes into the trade center's twin towers in 2001.
The victim's name, which is being withheld, was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2002.
It's the second new identification of a World Trade Center victim's remains in 2019.
The medical examiner says about 40% of the 2,753 people who died have never been linked to identifiable remains.
TV & Media
Utah boy advertises 'Ice Cold Beer' at root beer stand
A Utah boy has earned widespread social media attention for his neighborhood soda stand thanks to a sign he holds that reads, "Ice Cold Beer" with "root" above the word beer in tiny print.
